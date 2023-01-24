Trump Drops 2nd Suit Against NY AG Following Sanctions

By Hailey Konnath (January 24, 2023, 11:09 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday dropped his bid to revive a suit challenging the New York attorney general's investigation into his business dealings, the second time Trump has abandoned litigation against Letitia James since a Florida federal judge hit him with sanctions last week....

