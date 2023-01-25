Environmental Consultant Buys Digital Modeling Biz For £24M

By Dawood Fakhir (January 25, 2023, 2:58 PM GMT) -- Ricardo PLC said on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of E3-Modelling SA, an energy and economy consultant, for £24 million ($30 million) in a move to strengthen its position as a provider of services for a transition to greener energy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS