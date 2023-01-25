BNP Paribas' Frankfurt Premises Searched In Tax Fraud Probe

By Todd Buell (January 25, 2023, 1:44 PM GMT) -- German authorities searched the Frankfurt premises of BNP Paribas as part of an investigation into illegal trading activities known as cum-ex, the French bank confirmed on Wednesday, as the homes of employees were also searched....

