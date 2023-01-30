New Wash. District Chief On His Plans For A Revitalized Bench

By Greg Lamm (January 30, 2023, 3:54 PM EST) -- With four judges confirmed in the Western District of Washington in the past two years and enough nominations pending to bring the bench back up to full strength, the district's latest chief judge says the court is preparing to finally tackle its pandemic backlog....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS