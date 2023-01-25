Amazon Freed From $3M Suit Over Defective Battery Fire

By Jonathan Capriel (January 25, 2023, 9:05 PM EST) -- Amazon has escaped a product liability suit over a battery purchased on its website that allegedly caused an office building fire resulting in more than $3 million in damage, after a Minnesota federal judge ruled that state law doesn't consider the company a seller or distributor of the product....

