Banks Say CFPB Data Rules Need 'Clear Liability Standard'

By Jon Hill (January 26, 2023, 8:51 PM EST) -- As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau mulls rules to open up spigots of bank customer data for fintech companies and other competitors to tap, banks are worried they might wind up on the hook for cleaning up any messes made once this data leaves their premises....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS