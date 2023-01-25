Pa. Panel Says Special Elections Outweigh Leadership Tussle

By Matthew Santoni (January 25, 2023, 9:45 PM EST) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania released an opinion Wednesday explaining why it will let three special elections for the state House of Representatives continue in February, reasoning that House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, hadn't shown that he'd be harmed or that it would outweigh the public harm if he were allowed to delay two elections until May....

