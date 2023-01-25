Harris County Prosecutor Resigns After Racist Tweets Surface

By Catherine Marfin (January 25, 2023, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Harris County, Texas, prosecutor who came under fire earlier this month after past offensive tweets resurfaced has resigned from the district attorney's office, saying that his presence in the office has become a "distraction" and "larger than the office itself" and has prevented Black women, in particular, from feeling protected....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS