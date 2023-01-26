FTC's Noncompete Proposal Is Based On Misrepresentations

By Erik Weibust and Stuart Gerson (January 26, 2023, 4:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission kicked off 2023 by taking two aggressive actions against employers who have sought to protect their business strategies, intellectual property and customer relationships by holding their employees to agreements not to compete with them after they leave employment....

