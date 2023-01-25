FTX Says Examiner Would Be Unnecessary In Its Ch. 11

By Dave Simpson (January 25, 2023, 11:17 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. and its unsecured creditors committee filed objections to a request by the U.S. Trustee's Office for the Delaware bankruptcy court to appoint an examiner to look at FTX's finances, arguing Wednesday their own investigations will be sufficient....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS