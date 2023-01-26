Vision Ridge Partners Raises $700M For Annex Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 26, 2023, 4:32 PM EST) -- Cooley-advised Vision Ridge Partners, an alternative asset manager focused on environmental sustainability, said Thursday that it closed its annex fund with $700 million in capital commitments, allowing the firm to scale new and existing investments across its portfolio....

