GlaxoSmithKline Biased Against Older Workers, Chemist Says

By Emmy Freedman (January 26, 2023, 5:37 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline LLC discriminated against older employees by systematically firing seven medicinal chemistry workers over the age of 50 while keeping "substantially" younger employees, according to a new lawsuit....

