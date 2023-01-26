FTX Wants Ch. 11 Subpoenas For SBF, His Family And Execs

By Vince Sullivan (January 26, 2023, 5:44 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. asked a Delaware court Thursday for permission to issue subpoenas to the company's indicted co-founder and ex-CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, and his family members, seeking information about their personal assets and any transactions they made with the company prior to its Chapter 11 filing....

