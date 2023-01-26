Colorado Baker Loses Religious Freedom Cake Appeal

By Daniel Ducassi (January 26, 2023, 2:58 PM EST) -- Colorado's anti-discrimination act does not violate the religious freedom rights of business owners, a panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, delivering a defeat to the baker whose past attempt to deny service to a gay couple was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. ...

