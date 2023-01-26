Ex-Pryor Cashman Atty Gets 1 Year For Molotov Incident

By Frank G. Runyeon (January 26, 2023, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Pryor Cashman attorney to 12 months and one day in prison for his role in a Molotov cocktail attack on a vacant NYPD vehicle amid racial injustice protests following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020....

