SEC Rejects Ark21Shares Bitcoin ETF Over Fraud Concerns

By Aislinn Keely (January 26, 2023, 9:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declined Cboe BZX Exchange's request to list the Ark21Shares bitcoin exchange-traded fund Thursday, handing down another rejection citing a much-debated argument that the product can't sufficiently prevent market manipulation....

