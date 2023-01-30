Church Says Insurer Mishandled $9M Hurricane Laura Claim

By Hope Patti (January 30, 2023, 2:43 PM EST) -- Church Mutual Insurance Co. S.I.'s handling of a $9 million Hurricane Laura claim "far exceeds the threshold for bad faith," a Louisiana church told a federal court, saying the insurer schemed to underpay its policyholder and deprived the church of its rightful benefits....

