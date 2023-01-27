GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (January 27, 2023, 4:35 PM EST) -- Two Delaware court actions top this week's news. In a first-of-its kind opinion that could have far-ranging impact on general counsel, the Chancery Court has ruled that a McDonald's executive breached his fiduciary duty by failing to act on sexual harassment complaints. And the bankruptcy court in Delaware hearing the FTX case has received a request to subpoena the crypto company's ex-CEO and his family....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS