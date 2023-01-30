Organic Valley Chose 'Profits Over Quality,' Dairy Tester Says

By Gina Kim (January 30, 2023, 4:41 PM EST) -- U.S. Food & Dairy Laboratories Ltd. sued Organic Valley for breach of contract in Pennsylvania federal court Friday, alleging the dairy giant abruptly ended its exclusive testing-services agreement by switching to Eurofins in an attempt to "drive up profits over quality, which thus far has shown tragic results."...

