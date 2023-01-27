THC Vape Co. Says Fla. Shop Ripped Off Trademarks

By Mike Curley (January 27, 2023, 2:20 PM EST) -- A pair of companies that make and sell delta-8 THC vape products is suing a Florida shop in federal court, accusing it of selling counterfeit goods and infringing on their 3CHI brand and trademarks....

