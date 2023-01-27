Pitney Bowes Wants Mail Equipment Monopoly Suit Tossed

By Kelly Lienhard (January 27, 2023, 6:58 PM EST) -- Pitney Bowes asked an Oregon federal court to grant it summary judgment in a spat with a rival accusing the global shipping and office equipment giant of monopolizing the market for postal equipment by poaching customers through consumer data gathered by Pitney's dealers....

