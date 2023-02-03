Link Between Seat And Venue Mostly Undisturbed By COVID

By Caroline Simson (February 2, 2023, 10:13 PM EST) -- Arbitration is famously popular for its flexibility, a feature that means that the legal seat designation and the physical venue for hearings aren't necessarily in the same place. Surprisingly, however, lawyers tell Law360 that the ability to hold hearings anywhere hasn't necessarily changed the never-ending race among cities to compete for the business of the arbitration community....

