Actual Malice Tests Required In Fox-Dominion Defamation Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 27, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Friday declared Dominion Voting Systems a "limited" public figure for purposes of its $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News Network, but declined to approve toughened hurdles for Dominion's claim that Fox systematically lied about the company's role in the 2020 election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS