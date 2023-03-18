50 Years In, Industry Has Knives Out For Potent Kickback Law

By Jeff Overley (March 18, 2023, 12:01 AM EDT) -- After 50 years of existence, the nation's signature statute criminalizing health care corruption faces a moment of truth amid industry-led legal challenges and new circuit splits — an inflection point with clear echoes of the landmark law's turbulent evolution into a formidable fraud fighter, attorneys told Law360....

