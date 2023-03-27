How Kickbacks Became King In False Claims Act Litigation

By Jeff Overley (March 27, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The transformation of a little-used law against health care kickbacks into a powerful theory of False Claims Act liability has been so successful that enforcement is now spearheaded by a "well-funded" plaintiffs bar that is "in it for the money," a former government lawyer who championed the transformation told Law360....

