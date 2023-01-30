Mayer Brown Guides Developer's £350M London Property Buy

By Najiyya Budaly (January 30, 2023, 11:13 AM GMT) -- Hong Kong property developer Chinachem Group, led by Mayer Brown, has bought a central London property that is home to Deloitte LLP for £349.5 million ($434 million) from Land Securities Group PLC, a U.K. real estate giant....

