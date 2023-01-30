MPs Question Impact On Funds Of Watchdog's Green Rules

By Alex Davidson (January 30, 2023, 3:24 PM GMT) -- A group of MPs warned on Monday that the Financial Conduct Authority should not complicate its planned climate-friendly rules for investment funds in a way that could drive them away from green investing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS