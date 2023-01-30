Nova Wildcat Shur-Line Hits Ch. 11 With More Than $50M Debt

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 30, 2023, 11:11 AM EST) -- Nova Wildcat Shur-Line Holdings Inc., also known as H2 Brands Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Sunday with between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities, saying it had defaulted on a credit agreement and would sell its collateral in a series of private sales....

