Zohar Ch. 11 Trustee Seeks Toss Of Tilton Claims In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (January 30, 2023, 5:53 PM EST) -- An attorney for a litigation trust formed during the bankruptcy of distressed debt maven Lynn Tilton's Zohar funds urged a Delaware judge on Monday to dismiss Tilton's challenges to a nearly $600 million string of post-confirmation claims, arguing they would violate Chapter 11 plan terms and the Bankruptcy Code....

