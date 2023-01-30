CPA Cops To Bilking Real Estate Firm Out Of $1M

By Eric Heisig (January 30, 2023, 4:01 PM EST) -- A certified public accountant admitted Monday to defrauding a prominent Northeast Ohio construction and real estate firm out of more than $1 million while he worked as the firm's controller and using his ill-gotten gains on personal expenses such as child support....

