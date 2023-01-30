Bank Takes ATM Fraud Coverage Suit To 10th Circ.

By Emily Enfinger (January 30, 2023, 4:40 PM EST) -- A bank that was hit by ATM scammers using counterfeit debit cards is appealing an Oklahoma federal court's ruling that it can't get coverage for its losses under a financial institution bond, setting the stage for the Tenth Circuit to rule on a question of first impression in Oklahoma....

