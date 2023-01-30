BREAKING: 3rd Circ. Throws Out J&J Talc Unit's 'Texas Two-Step' Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (January 30, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday dismissed the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's talc unit that used a controversial "Texas two-step" maneuver, saying the company was not in financial distress and lacked the required good faith to commence its bankruptcy case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS