Aimia To Buy Indian Rope And Net Maker For $188M

By Renee Hickman (January 31, 2023, 9:31 PM EST) -- Canadian investment company Aimia announced Tuesday that it had signed a deal to acquire Tufropes, an Indian manufacturer and exporter of synthetic ropes and nets, for CA$249.6 million ($187.5 million), advised by Anagram Partners and JSA Law....

