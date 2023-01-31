SEC's Crenshaw Wants To Beef Up Private Market Disclosures

By Tom Zanki (January 31, 2023, 10:08 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Caroline Crenshaw is calling for stronger disclosure requirements among companies that sell unregistered offerings, concerned that private markets have grown so large and opaque that potential fraud has become harder for regulators to detect....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS