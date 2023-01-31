Grayscale Lied About ETF Conversion Hopes, BTC Fund Says

By Brian Steele (January 31, 2023, 5:01 PM EST) -- The trustee and sponsor of the world's largest bitcoin investment fund, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBCT, lied to investors about the possibility of converting to an exchange-traded fund and raked in $14.6 billion through unfair trade practices, according to a lawsuit filed in Connecticut state court by a competing digital asset manager....

