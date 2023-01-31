Chamber, ACLU Urge Justices To Limit IRS Summons Power

By Kat Lucero (January 31, 2023, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service infringed on the civil rights of taxpayers by expanding its summons power to obtain taxpayer records from third parties without warning, groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and American Civil Liberties Union said in amicus briefs filed at the U.S. Supreme Court....

