H2 Brands Gets $10M Of $49M Ch. 11 Loan For Auction Prep

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 1, 2023, 5:21 PM EST) -- The home goods distributor behind Shur-Line paint, Comfort Zone heaters, Bulldog security locks and MouseGuard rodent traps got court approval Wednesday to use $10 million of a $48.5 million bankruptcy loan, with plans to sell all its brands by the end of March to pay creditors owed more than $100 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS