Bondholders Stake Claim To Puerto Rico Utility Revenues

By Rick Archer (February 1, 2023, 5:12 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board and holders of bonds issued by the island's electric utility Wednesday sparred over whether the bondholders can stake a claim on the utility's future revenues, with both sides saying the other's interpretation of the bond terms didn't make sense....

