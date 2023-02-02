Binance Hires Ice Miller For New Lobbying Efforts

By Aislinn Keely (February 2, 2023, 7:58 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has tapped three members of Ice Miller LLP to lead its lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C., including former Vice President Mike Pence's nephew, according to a recent lobbying disclosure, after it says multiple congressional offices asked its perspective on the recent collapse of crypto exchange FTX....

