Girardi's Mental State Emerges As Early Legal Battleground

By Phillip Bantz (February 1, 2023, 7:08 PM EST) -- Now that federal grand juries in California and Illinois have indicted Girardi Keese founder Tom Girardi, who is 83 and diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, on charges stemming from his firm's theft of millions from clients, the stage is set for a court battle over the former legal titan's fitness to stand trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS