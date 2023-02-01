NC Justice Hushes Attys In Debate Over Holland & Knight Call

By Hayley Fowler (February 1, 2023, 9:54 PM EST) -- The contents of a secretly recorded phone call with Holland & Knight LLP took center stage Wednesday during oral arguments at the North Carolina Supreme Court, where the chief justice chided attorneys for oversharing in their bid to convince the court that the call can be wielded as evidence in an underlying dispute over corporate ownership of a software company....

