Calif. Gov. Taps Perkins Coie, Gibson Dunn Alumni For Bench

By Dave Simpson (February 1, 2023, 10:28 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated the former managing partner of Perkins Coie's Los Angeles office, a former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher attorney and two others to state appellate court positions Tuesday while appointing 10 new trial court judges, including a former Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner and a former Kirkland & Ellis attorney....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS