Essentra To Return £150M To Shareholders

By Dawood Fakhir (February 2, 2023, 3:13 PM GMT) -- Plastic and metals component and packaging maker Essentra PLC on Thursday said it will return approximately £150 million ($184 million) to its shareholders to share the fruit of the £312 million sale of its packaging division completed in 2022....

