Florida Co. Blames Coca-Cola For $100M Trade Secrets Loss

By Aaron Keller (February 2, 2023, 9:15 PM EST) -- Florida-based SuperCooler Technologies Inc. is seeking more than $100 million in damages against the Coca-Cola Company on claims the beverage giant lured it into "dishonest and deceptive" talks, divulged its trade secrets, and broke promises to use its technology in machines that take mere seconds to cool bottled beverages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS