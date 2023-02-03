Gilstrap, Albright May Be Overruled More In Non-Patent Cases

By Catherine Marfin (February 3, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- A patent-heavy docket like the ones managed by U.S. District Judges Alan Albright and Rodney Gilstrap may lead them to render lower-quality decisions in non-patent cases than their counterparts, according to new research out of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS