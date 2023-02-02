Paper Mill Escapes Pot Patients' Wrongful Termination Suit

By Mike Curley (February 2, 2023, 5:01 PM EST) -- An Arkansas federal judge has thrown out claims by former employees of a Domtar AW LLC-owned pulp and paper mill alleging that they were wrongly fired because of their status as medicinal cannabis patients, saying the state's medical cannabis law expressly allowed Domtar to terminate them....

