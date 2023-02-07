Appellate Group of the Year: Munger Tolles

By Emily Johnson (February 7, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a massive pay cut to a drug discount program for hospitals serving low-income rural communities, children's hospitals and cancer clinics, and helped Lyft convince the First Circuit that its drivers were not engaged in interstate commerce, which would exempt them from arbitration, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2022 Appellate Groups of the Year....

