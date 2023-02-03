Ex-Root Exec Stole Nearly $10M Through Fraud, Suit Says

By Eric Heisig (February 3, 2023, 4:21 PM EST) -- Ohio insurance company Root Inc. said in a federal lawsuit that its former chief marketing officer worked with associates outside the company to defraud it of nearly $10 million by funneling money from a vendor into another entity he controlled....

