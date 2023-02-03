Girardi Thefts A Tough Lift For Client Restitution Funds

By Andrew Strickler (February 3, 2023, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Manhattan personal injury attorney who drained $5 million from client settlements. A lawyer from New Jersey who used his role as an estate trustee to steal north of $11 million. A solo practitioner in suburban New York jailed for embezzling millions in property sale proceeds....

