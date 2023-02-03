Denver Schools 'Know Justice' Trademark Case Ends In Deal

By Daniel Ducassi (February 3, 2023, 8:30 PM EST) -- Denver Public Schools has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit in Colorado filed by current and former high school students who were fighting the school district's attempt to register a trademark for a social justice podcast they created in 2020 called "KNOW JUSTICE KNOW PEACE."...

